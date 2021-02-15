Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

