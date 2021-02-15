Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,259.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($16.45) and last traded at GBX 1,259 ($16.45), with a volume of 1520654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,204 ($15.73).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JET2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,359.79.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total transaction of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

Jet2 Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

