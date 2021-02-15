Jetcoin (JET) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $386,843.66 and approximately $1.08 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01016244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.77 or 0.05247019 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025057 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.