John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JBT opened at $129.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

