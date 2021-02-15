John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 28,605 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VMware by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of VMware by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,400. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

