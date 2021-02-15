John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Granite Construction worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. 14,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $35.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.