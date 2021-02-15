John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 18,948 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,087,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 68,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.