John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 35,082 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Landec worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Landec in the third quarter worth $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Landec by 769.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Landec by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.