John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 44,113 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teradata worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $136,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

NYSE TDC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. 82,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,193. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,771 shares of company stock worth $2,758,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

