John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 62,808 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. 38,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

