John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 138,300 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

POR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,200. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

