John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 18,500 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,590. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,338 shares of company stock worth $3,591,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.