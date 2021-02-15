John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 255,400 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 487,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

