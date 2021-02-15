John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,978,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

