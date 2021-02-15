John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.69% of Tompkins Financial worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 435,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680 shares of company stock worth $45,118. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,710. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

