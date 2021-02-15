John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,283 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises about 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Argan worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argan by 267.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Argan by 24.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 100,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Argan by 1.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

