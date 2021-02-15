John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 134.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216,875 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

