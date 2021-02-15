John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of Flowserve worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $16,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 237.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 231,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,935. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

