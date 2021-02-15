John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group makes up approximately 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.31% of MDU Resources Group worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

