John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $19.31 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

