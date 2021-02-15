John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 3.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

