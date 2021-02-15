John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $9.93 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after buying an additional 1,351,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $138.06. 602,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,484,862. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

