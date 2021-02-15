John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,742 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises about 2.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.27% of OGE Energy worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,928. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

