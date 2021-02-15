John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE SO traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $60.10. 218,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,252. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

