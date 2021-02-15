John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $6.45 Million Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of Black Hills as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $2,560,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

