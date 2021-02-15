John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,800 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $5,073,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. 81,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

