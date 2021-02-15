John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 12,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 184.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

CMCSA stock remained flat at $$53.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

