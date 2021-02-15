John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 87,074 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 210.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,074 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:D traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 416,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,562. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.