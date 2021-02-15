John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 382,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,924,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.70. 55,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,393. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

