John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

NYSE:WTS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

