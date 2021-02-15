John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 15,459 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

ALB stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.64. 49,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,293. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

