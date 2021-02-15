John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 6,280 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. American Software accounts for 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 2.21% of American Software worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 30.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Software by 21.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Software by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. 6,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,886. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $672.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Separately, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

