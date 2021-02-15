John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes $6.87 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HE. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,297. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

