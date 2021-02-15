John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 5.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $33,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 49,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 468,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,626,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.33. 80,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

