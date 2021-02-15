John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.68. John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,652 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

