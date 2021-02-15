Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $36,484.14 and approximately $6,726.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01010328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054418 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.68 or 0.05242578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00037420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

