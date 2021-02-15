JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $608.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 603.22 ($7.88), with a volume of 11617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 545.39.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

