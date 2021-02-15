JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €93.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.50 ($114.71).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €78.16 ($91.95) on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a fifty day moving average of €79.54 and a 200-day moving average of €83.53.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

