JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 57 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 57 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.