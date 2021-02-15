JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.90

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.90 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 150.90 ($1.97), with a volume of 4431116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.20 ($1.95).

The company has a market cap of £179.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.47.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

