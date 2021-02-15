JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $405.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 404.51 ($5.28), with a volume of 17510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £590.36 million and a PE ratio of 20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

