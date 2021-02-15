JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $437.09

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 437.09 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 179675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £264.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 415.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.07.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

