JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.74 million and a P/E ratio of 38.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 579.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 529.17. JTC PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 656 ($8.57).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

