JUIICE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $363.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. JUIICE has a market cap of $2.40 million and $363.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081395 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JUIICE is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

