JulSwap (JULD) One Day Volume Hits $4.29 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 82.4% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $32.51 million and $4.29 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.