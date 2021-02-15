Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $62.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

