JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $273,241.72 and $424,200.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.