JustLiquidity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.07 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $98.62 or 0.00203330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and $7.07 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00092399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00183846 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

