Juventus Fan Token Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for $10.90 or 0.00022381 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

