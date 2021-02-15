Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 270.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

